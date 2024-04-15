Biker tangled and died in security rope meant for PM Modi in Kochi

Tragedy struck Vaduthala resident Manoj Unni on Sunday night when he lost his life after getting entangled in a rope placed on the road for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security during his visit to Kochi. Unni succumbed to his injuries sustained in the mishap, which occurred around 10 pm. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he could not be saved, passing away around midnight.

The rope, a part of security measures, was positioned at the junction from SA Road to MG Road. Despite police warnings to halt, Unni continued driving, leading to the fatal collision. Following the accident, he was promptly taken to the hospital but lost his life while undergoing treatment.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Kerala was for the Bharatiya Janata Party’s electoral campaign, focusing on bolstering support for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. During his visit, PM Modi engaged in two significant activities, including a public program and roadshow in Kunnamkulam, Alathur Constituency, and a campaign event in Kattakkada, Thiruvananthapuram district, supporting NDA candidates Suresh Gopi, TN Sarasu, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, and V Muraleedharan.