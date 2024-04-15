CBI presents BRS leader K Kavitha in court for excise scam

CBI presents BRS leader K Kavitha, arrested in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, before court following her arrest from Tihar Jail by the Enforcement Directorate. Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, faced questioning inside prison after her three-day police custody expired, granted earlier by a judge.

The accused, Kavitha, underwent interrogation by CBI officials regarding recovered WhatsApp chats and documents related to a land deal from co-accused Buchi Babu’s phone. Allegations suggest a payment of Rs 100 crore to AAP for influencing the excise policy in favor of a liquor lobby. Kavitha’s arrest came after the ED detained her from her residence in Hyderabad on March 15.

CBI continues its probe into the corruption case, focusing on the alleged involvement of Kavitha and others in the excise scam. Investigations center around purported kickbacks paid to influence government policies, implicating prominent political figures and raising concerns about corruption in the system.