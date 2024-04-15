Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged higher in Kerala. Yellow metal is priced at Rs 53,640, up by Rs 440 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 6705, up by Rs 55.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gold futures were trading at 71,910 per 10 gram, up Rs 67 or 0.09%. Silver futures were priced at Rs 83,273 per kg, up by Rs 460 or 0.56% to.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.3% at $2,350.59 per ounce. Gold hit an all-time high of 2,431.29 on Friday. U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $2,366.40 per ounce. Price of spot silver rose 0.4% to $27.98 per ounce, platinum fell 0.1% to $973.05 and palladium lost 1% at $1,038.99.