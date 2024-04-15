EC’s Flying Squad Inspects Rahul Gandhi’s Chopper in Tamil Nadu

The Election Commission of India’s (ECI) flying squad conducted an unexpected inspection of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s helicopter in the Nilgiris region of Tamil Nadu as part of its pre-election monitoring efforts. Rahul Gandhi was traveling from Mysore to Nilgiris for a campaign event when his helicopter was subjected to scrutiny by the ECI’s flying squad. Upon touchdown in Nilgiris, officials promptly initiated the inspection of the aircraft.

Having secured victory from Wayanad in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Rahul Gandhi is now vying for a consecutive term from the same constituency. Notably, Annie Raja, a member of the Communist Party of India (CPI) and supporter of the Opposition INDIA group, will contest against Rahul Gandhi in the upcoming elections. His BJP counterpart is K Surendran, the party’s Kerala unit chief.

Kerala, which boasts 20 Lok Sabha seats, will witness a single-phase voting process on April 26. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu will hold Lok Sabha elections for its 39 seats on April 19. The date for the vote count has been set for June 4.