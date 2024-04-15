Force Gurkha 5-door teased ahead of launch: Details

Mumbai: Force Motors released a teaser video of its off-road SUV Gurkha. The 5-door Gurkha SUV will come with a fully LED headlight setup, and stylish taillight, paired with the sleek LED DRLs.

It will be powered by the Mercedes-Benz sourced 2.6-litre diesel engine. The unit will generate a maximum power of 90bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. It will also get a full-fledged 4X4 system as standard. The engine will be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Key design elements include a familiar two-bar grille, round headlamps in square housing, and new 16-inch alloy wheels with 245/70 R16 tyres. Additionally, the teaser video hints at various accessories like a roof rack, jerry can holder, and rear ladder, enhancing both the functionality and aesthetics of the Gurkha.