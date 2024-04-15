IMD Warns of High Temperatures in 11 Kerala Districts until April 17

IMD has issued a high temperature warning for several districts in Kerala until April 17. Thrissur and Palakkad may see temperatures soaring up to 39 degrees Celsius, while Kollam, Kozhikode, and Kannur could reach up to 38 degrees Celsius. Pathanamthitta and Kasaragod might experience temperatures hitting 37 degrees Celsius, and Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Malappuram may see temperatures reaching 36 degrees Celsius, significantly above normal levels.

These districts are expected to face hot and humid weather conditions due to high temperatures and humid air, excluding hilly areas. IMD data highlights a severe deficiency of summer showers in various districts, ranging from over 90 percent in Wayanad and Malappuram to around 36 percent in Pathanamthitta. Despite average rainfall expectations, actual rainfall recorded between March 1 and April 13 remained significantly below average across the state.

Additionally, the weather department forecasts rain with thunder and lightning at isolated places in Kerala on April 17 and 18. While some districts like Kottayam, Thiruvananthapuram, and Alappuzha have experienced adequate summer showers recently, other districts have witnessed comparatively weaker rainfall.