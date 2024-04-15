India launch date of 2024 Jeep Wrangler Facelift announced: Details

Mumbai: India launch date of 2024 Jeep Wrangler Facelift was announced. Wrangler is all set to woo customers with a facelift avatar in India. The launch date has been set for April 22. The updated version was made its global debut in 2023.

The vehicle will come with an improved front grill, updated fascia with black finish inserts, and full LED treatments at both ends. It will be introduced with 10 different alloy wheel design options, measuring between 17-20 inches. It will also come with multiple roof options, allowing the customers to choose between a soft top, hard top, body-colored roof, fully dark shade, and a Sunrider top among others.

Also Read: Wholesale Inflation in India rises in March

The vehicle will be equipped with an improved 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The unit will support all the wireless car connect technology including wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The model will have 12-way power-adjustable front seats on the board, adding further comfort for the driver.

The SUV will be powered by 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit. It will generate a maximum output of 266 bhp and peak torque of 400 Nm. The power source will be paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox.