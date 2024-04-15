Indian officials allowed to meet seized vessel’s crew soon: Iranian FM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in discussions with Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian concerning the release of 17 Indian crew members aboard the MSC Aries, a cargo ship linked to Israel, seized by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards. Jaishankar emphasized the need for de-escalation, restraint, and a return to diplomacy, underscoring India and Iran’s commitment to ongoing communication.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs reiterated its close monitoring of the situation in West Asia, with active embassy engagement to support the Indian community. Amir-Abdollahian acknowledged Jaishankar’s concerns and pledged assistance, affirming plans for Indian government representatives to meet with the crew shortly.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar confirmed the vessel’s trajectory towards an Indian port before being intercepted by IRGC commandos after clearing the Strait of Hormuz. Admiral Kumar emphasized the Indian Navy’s vigilance in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, citing over 90 attacks in the region. He reiterated the navy’s commitment to safeguarding maritime trade routes in the Indian Ocean.