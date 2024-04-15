Indian Railways announces summer special Vande Bharat Express train: Details

Chennai: The Indian Railways will operate summer special Vande Bharat Express trains in the month of April. The summer special Vande Bharat Express trains will operate from Chennai Egmore to Nagercoil.

These superfast express trains will be operated from Chennai Egmore to Nagercoil and on the return direction on these dates – April 19, 20, 21, 26, 27 and 28.

Train number 06057, will leave from Chennai Egmore at around 5:15 am and reach Nagercoil station at around 2:10 pm. In its return journey, train number 06058 will leave Nagercoil at 2:50 pm and reach Chennai Egmore at 11:45 pm.

The trains will stop on several statins during its journey from Chennai Egmore to Nagercoil, the stops are – Tambaram, Villupuram, Tiruchi, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar and Tirunelveli. The passenger must note that these special trains will operate only in the month of April, but however, the Railways may extend the servies based on the demand.