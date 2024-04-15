IndiGo to launch direct flight service to UAE: Details

Mumbai: Leading private air carrier based in India, IndiGo has announced new flight service to the UAE. The airline will operate a daily direct flight between Abu Dhabi and Chandigarh. The service will start from May 15.

The inaugural flight will take off from Abu Dhabi at 10.15 pm on May 15, reaching Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in Chandigarh at 3.30 am IST the next day. For the return journey, the first flight from Chandigarh will depart at 2.45 am IST on May 16, touching down in Abu Dhabi at 5.15 am local time.

Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport has expanded its domestic connectivity with the addition of two new destinations, Dharamshala and Jammu, as part of the summer schedule. Alliance Air and IndiGo are operating these connections. The Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport already serves several major domestic routes, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad, Indore, Leh, Jaipur, Lucknow, Chennai, Patna, Pune, and Srinagar.