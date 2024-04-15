Jaishankar engages with Iranian FM on release of Indians from seized ship

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held discussions with his Iranian counterpart, H. Amirabdollahian, regarding the release of 17 Indian crew members from a cargo ship seized by Iranian troops. The vessel, MSC Aries, was apprehended near the Strait of Hormuz, with 17 Indian nationals among its crew of 25.

Jaishankar conveyed the importance of de-escalation and diplomatic resolution amidst the current tensions in the region during his conversation with Amirabdollahian. India remains in close contact with Iranian authorities to ensure the safety and swift release of the Indian crew members aboard MSC Aries, seized by Iran.

Following the incident, the MSC, owner of the seized vessel, stated its collaboration with relevant authorities to ensure the well-being of all crew members and the return of the ship. Meanwhile, India has expressed serious concern over the escalating hostilities between Iran and Israel, emphasizing the need for immediate de-escalation and the return to diplomatic channels to maintain peace and security in the region.