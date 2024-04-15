Know signs of social anxiety disorder and ways to deal it

Social anxiety disorder (SAD) is a mental health condition that is characterised by intense fear or discomfort in social situations. People with this avoid such situations or enduring them with significant distress. Individuals with SAD often anticipate negative judgment or scrutiny, leading to avoidance of social interactions. Physical symptoms like sweating, trembling, and rapid heartbeat accompany the psychological distress.

The symptoms of social anxiety disorder can be overwhelming, making it difficult for individuals to function in their daily lives. As per medical experts, this can be overcome by following right strategies and support.

Here are 5 signs of social anxiety and ways to help you cope with it.

Fear of scrutiny:

People with social anxiety often worry excessively about being judged or scrutinised by others. This fear can manifest in a variety of ways, from avoiding eye contact to panicking over a perceived social misstep.

Coping Mechanism: Challenge negative thoughts! Remind yourself that most people are preoccupied with themselves and that minor imperfections are unlikely to register on anyone’s radar.

Physical symptoms:

Social anxiety can also cause a range of physical symptoms, like blushing, sweating, or a racing heart.

Coping Mechanism: Practice relaxation techniques. Deep breathing exercises, progressive muscle relaxation, and mindfulness meditation can all help to calm the physical symptoms of anxiety.

Also Read: Everything you need to know about dry sex

Avoiding social situations:

One of the biggest signs of social anxiety is a tendency to avoid social situations altogether. This might mean skipping parties, cancelling plans, or even avoiding work events.

Coping Mechanism: Set yourself smaller, achievable goals. Maybe it’s striking up a conversation with a cashier, or joining a small social group.

Negative self-talk:

People with social anxiety often engage in a lot of negative self-talk. They might tell themselves they’re boring, awkward, or unlovable.

Coping Mechanism: Practice self-compassion. Treat yourself with the same kindness and understanding you would offer a friend. Challenge those negative thoughts with positive affirmations.

Dwelling on past blunders:

People with social anxiety often ruminate on past social interactions, replaying awkward moments and cringing over perceived mistakes.

Coping Mechanism: Forgive yourself and move on.