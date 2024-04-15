Know the impact of sex toys on relationships

Several experts claim that sex toys can act as a catalyst in enriching relationship dynamics. But, there is no scientific research to prove that sex toys can boost relationships.

‘The acceptance of sex toys within relationships in India can vary widely depending on factors such as age, marital status, cultural background, education, and urban versus rural settings. Younger, urban populations, who are often more exposed to global cultures and ideas, maybe more open and accepting of using sex toys as a means to explore their sexuality and enhance intimacy within their relationships,’ says Dr Chandni Tugnait, psychotherapist and founder-director of Gateway of Healing.

‘Education plays a critical role in shaping individuals’ perspectives towards sex toys, with higher levels of education correlating with more openness to explore sexuality and intimacy aids. Conversations around sex and intimacy are gradually becoming less taboo, with more platforms offering credible information on sexual health, pleasure, and consent. This has encouraged a growing awareness around the importance of mutual satisfaction, exploration, and consent in sexual relationships, creating a space where the use of sex toys can be discussed more openly,’ she further said.

‘It’s a myth that sex toys are used solely by individuals for sexual activities and pleasure. In fact, they help you explore and understand your sexuality in the safest way possible. Thus, they actually prepare you well for a relationship,’ says Dr Sanjay Kumawat, consultant psychiatrist and sexologist at Fortis Hospital, Mulund.