New book documents safeguard of constitutional values

As India approaches the Lok Sabha elections, a collection of retired civil servants, known as the Constitutional Conduct Group (CCG), has unveiled a new book titled “In Defence of the Republic.” The book delves into their efforts to uphold constitutional values amidst political shifts. The CCG, formed in 2017, has consistently penned letters urging governmental bodies to uphold minority rights, freedom of speech, and ensure fair competition.

Published by Speaking Tiger, the book compiles 74 letters written by the CCG, accompanied by essays from figures like retired Justice Madan Lokur and former Punjab DGP Julio Ribeiro. Described by former bureaucrat Deb Mukharji as a record of dissent, the book serves as a vital resource for researchers and scholars, providing insights into contemporary constitutional challenges. Its release coincided with the birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, one of the architects of India’s constitution.

During a panel discussion featuring senior journalists and experts, the significance of the CCG’s letters was underscored. These missives, often regarded as voices of conscience, have influenced both public discourse and the actions of serving bureaucrats. Notably, they have sparked responses from pro-government groups, reflecting the impact of the CCG’s advocacy efforts. Most recently, the CCG raised concerns about the fairness of the electoral process in an open letter to the Election Commission.