PM Modi pledges bullet trains for South India in next term during Kerala visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Kunnamkulam, highlighting Kerala’s significance in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He emphasized the BJP’s commitment to Kerala’s progress, outlining development plans outlined in the party’s manifesto. PM Modi also pledged to extend the bullet train service to South India if the NDA government is re-elected.

PM Modi criticized the Left government in Kerala, accusing them of hindering the Centre’s development efforts. He referenced the Karuvannur Cooperative bank scam and accused the Left party of exploiting the poor. PM Modi assured action against the perpetrators, highlighting efforts to return funds to those affected.

Arriving in Kerala as part of the BJP’s election campaign, PM Modi underscored the state’s importance in the electoral landscape. He will further campaign in Thiruvananthapuram, supporting NDA candidates V Muraleedharan and Rajeev Chandrashekar. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also joined the campaign, reflecting the heightened political activity in Kerala ahead of the April 26 polls.