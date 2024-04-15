PM Modi pledges to elevate Kerala to global heritage status in 2024 elections

PM Narendra Modi embarked on an election campaign in Kunnamkulam on April 15, where he was greeted by NDA candidates Suresh Gopi and TN Sarasu. Addressing a public gathering, he unveiled the BJP’s vision for Kerala’s development, emphasizing the state’s potential as a global heritage site. Modi highlighted plans to enhance connectivity through a network of highways and expressways and introduce high-speed Vande Bharat trains to bolster infrastructure.

Expressing optimism for Kerala’s future, PM Modi projected significant transformations in the state and a new era of politics. He underlined the widespread support for BJP governance in Kerala, echoing the sentiment of “Phir ek baar Modi Sarkar” resonating across the region. Modi also launched the party’s manifesto, outlining key guarantees such as free medical treatment for citizens above 70 under Ayushman Bharat and the construction of over 1,000 homes in Kerala through the PM Awas Yojana.

Focusing on holistic development, the Prime Minister underscored Kerala’s natural splendor, envisioning its temples and beaches as tourism assets to be harnessed for global recognition. He pledged to bolster infrastructure by constructing new highways, expressways, and introducing Vande Bharat trains, aiming to propel Kerala’s growth trajectory for the next five years.