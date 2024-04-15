PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to speak at Kerala election rallies today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kerala to bolster the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) election campaign efforts on April 14. During his visit, PM Modi is scheduled to participate in two significant events aimed at rallying support for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. This marks his seventh visit to the state this year, underscoring the BJP’s focus on Kerala. His itinerary includes a public program and a roadshow in Kunnamkulam, Alathur Constituency, Thrissur, where he will endorse NDA candidates Suresh Gopi and TN Sarasu. Subsequently, PM Modi will head to Kattakkada in Thiruvananthapuram district to support NDA candidates Rajeev Chandrasekhar and V Muraleedharan from Attingal and Thiruvananthapuram constituencies, respectively.

Later in the day, PM Modi is expected to travel to Tamil Nadu, reaching Tirunelveli around 4:15 pm. In Tirunelveli, where the BJP holds strong prospects, he will campaign for NDA candidate Nainar Nagendran, the party’s assembly leader. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi is also embarking on his election campaign in Wayanad’s second phase. He is set to arrive at the Nilgiri Arts and Science College via helicopter at 9:30 am. Gandhi’s schedule includes a roadshow through Bathery, Mananthavady, Vellamunda, and Padinjarathara, followed by a meeting with the Bishop of Mananthavady. In the evening, he will attend a United Democratic Front (UDF) rally in Kozhikode.