Powerful earthquake hits Papua New Guinea, no tsunami threat

Kokopo: A strong earthquake measuring 6.5-magnitude on the Richter Scale hit northern Papua New Guinea early Monday. There was no threat of a tsunami. According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the epicentre of the quake was 110 kilometres (68 miles) east-southeast of Kimbe on the island of New Britain, at a depth of 64 kilometres.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said in a statement that there was ‘no tsunami threat’. There were no immediate reports of damage.

The region was rattled by a magnitude 6.9 earthquake last month. At least 5 people were killed and an estimated 1,000 homes destroyed in that earthquake.

Earthquakes are common in Papua New Guinea. Papua New Guinea is located on the Pacific’s Ring of Fire. The Pacific’s Ring of Fire is one of the most seismic active areas in the world. More than 90% of earthquakes that occur in the globe strikes here. It experiences more than 100 earthquakes of magnitude 5 or greater each year. The country has 77 volcanos and 20 of which are active and have the potential to erupt.

A strong earthquake of 7.0 magnitude killed at least seven people in April last year. In September 2022, 10 people were killed when a 7.6-magnitude earthquake destroyed hundreds of homes, split roads and caused power outages across north of the country.