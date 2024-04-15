Ram Navami 2024: know the importance of this festival

Ram Navami is a Hindu festival celebrated to observe the birthday of Sri Ram, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Sri Ram was believed to be the Poorna Avatar (Full Incarnation) of Vishnu who descended on earth to defeat evil and restore peace and order.

The last and ninth day of Chaitra Navratri is celebrated as Ram Navami. Ram Navami is celebrated on the ninth day of the first month of the Hindu calendar and typically falls in March or April. To mark this special day, many devotees visit the Ram temple to participate in the birthday celebrations. Devotees also perform puja at home and observe fasting (vrat) on this special day In 2024, Ram Navami will be celebrated on April 17.

Also Read: India launch date of 2024 Jeep Wrangler Facelift announced: Details

Ram Navami 2024 Puja Time:

Navami Tithi Begins – 01:23 PM on Apr 16, 2024

Ram Navami Madhyahna Muhurat – 11:03 AM to 01:38 PM (02 Hours 35 Mins)

Ram Navami Madhyahna Moment – 12:21 PM

Navami Tithi Ends – 03:14 PM on Apr 17, 2024

Ram Navami serves as a reminder of the eternal principles of dharma (righteousness) and the victory of good over evil. Lord Rama’s life exemplifies the ideals of duty, honour and sacrifice, inspiring devotees to uphold moral values and lead a life of righteousness. The Ramayana, the epic saga about Lord Rama’s life, is recited on Ram Navami.

Devotees also perform special prayers and chant hymns in praise of Lord Rama on Ram Navami. Many visit temples dedicated to Lord Rama.