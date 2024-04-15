Realme launches P1 5G series in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Realme has launched its Realme P1 5G series in India. The Chinese smartphone maker has released two new handsets- Realme P1 5G and Realme P1 Pro 5G- in the country.

Realme P1 5G is priced at Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB variant and Rs 18,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. The Realme P1 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 21,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and Rs 22,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

The Realme P1 5G will be available in Peacock Green and Phoenix Red colours. Meanwhile, the Realme P1 Pro 5G will be available in Parrot Blue and Phoenix Red colours.

The Realme P1 and Realme P1 Pro 5G feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate and 2000 nits peak brightness. Both smartphones run on RealmeUI 5.0 based on the Android 14 operating system. Realme will provide 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches with this device.

The Realme P1 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC and is paired with the Mali-G68 MC4 GPU for all graphics-related tasks. Meanwhile, the higher-end P1 Pro 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset paired with an Adreno GPU. Both smartphones come with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. In addition, the storage on these devices can be expanded up to 1TB via the MicroSD card.

Both smartphones feature a 50MP Sony LYT600 primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. However, the P1 Pro 5G has an 8MP portrait sensor. There is also a 16MP front-facing shooter to handle all the selfie and video calling. Both the P1 5G and P1 Pro 5G come with a 5,000 mAh battery and support for 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging.