Rental helicopter and airplane demand surges ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections

As the Lok Sabha elections of 2024 approach, there’s a surge in demand for rental helicopters and airplanes, driven by political parties competing for attention during the campaign season. This heightened demand has caused rental prices to double, with a 25% increase compared to usual periods.

Chartered flights, particularly private jets, have seen a significant uptick in demand, leading to rates rising from 4.5 lakhs to 5.25 lakhs per hour. Similarly, helicopter rentals have also surged, with prices jumping from 1.5 lakhs to 3.5 lakhs per hour.

Especially in states like Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh, where political leaders are actively campaigning, the demand for private jets has skyrocketed. Reports indicate substantial spending by political parties on private jets during election campaigns, with the BJP reportedly investing Rs 250 crore and the Congress spending 126 crores during the 2019-20 elections.