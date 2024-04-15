Salman Khan’s father dismisses firing incident outside home as a publicity stunt

Salim Khan, renowned screenwriter and father of Salman Khan, has responded to the recent firing incident outside their residence in Galaxy Apartments, Mumbai, stating that there is no cause for concern. Speaking to CNN News 18, he brushed off the incident as an attempt by the perpetrators to seek attention, downplaying any potential threat.

Despite the shooting, there has been no confirmation from either the police or the Khan family regarding Salman Khan’s presence at home during the incident. The situation escalated further when Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, a notorious gangster in custody, claimed responsibility for the attack, labeling it as a warning. Additionally, the Mumbai police identified one suspect as Vishal alias Kalu, affiliated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, through CCTV footage.

The investigation into the shooting has been officially handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch, with 15 teams deployed to delve into the matter. Initial findings suggest a calculated attack, with the perpetrators concealing their identities. Four rounds were fired during the incident, and authorities recovered a live cartridge from the scene, indicating the seriousness of the situation.