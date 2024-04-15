SC refuses relief to Arvind Kejriwal in ED arrest, next hearing on April 29

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s stay in detention has been extended until April 29, as the Supreme Court postponed a hearing on his appeal against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The apex court granted the ED a two-week period to present its response to Kejriwal’s petition. Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta issued a notice to the ED on Monday, instructing the agency to submit its reply by April 24. The Supreme Court has fixed the hearing on Kejriwal’s plea for the week starting April 29.

Previously, the Delhi High Court upheld Kejriwal’s arrest on April 9, stating that the ED had limited options after the AAP leader consistently disregarded summons and declined to participate in the inquiry. Arvind Kejriwal was detained by the ED on March 21 in connection with allegations of corruption and money laundering linked to the formulation of the Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021-22, which was later revoked. He is presently held at Tihar Jail.