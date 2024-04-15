Stock Market: Indian equity indices end lower for second day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower for the second consecutive session on April 15. BSE Sensex settled at 73,399.78, down 845.12 points or 1.14 percent. NSE Nifty ended at 22,272.50, down 246.90 points or 1.10 percent.

About 761 shares advanced, 2636 shares declined, and 102 shares unchanged. Top gainers were ONGC, Hindalco Industries, Maruti Suzuki, Nestle India and Bharti Airtel. Biggest losers include Shriram Finance, Wipro, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finserv.

Also Read: IndiGo to launch direct flight service to UAE: Details

Among sectors, except oil & gas and metal, all other sectoral indices ended lower. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices down 1.5 percent each. During the session, PSU banks remain under pressure with stocks of key companies falling up to 5 per cent.