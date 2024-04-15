Survivor to protest over denied probe report copy in Kerala ICU assault case

Survivor of the Kozhikode Medical College ICU assault case plans another protest due to the police’s failure to furnish a copy of the investigation report regarding the complaint against a doctor involved in the incident. This decision follows a recent blindfolded strike staged by the survivors in support of nursing officer PB Anitha, highlighting concerns about political interference in the case.

The survivor is adamant about receiving the investigation report concerning Dr. Preeti, the gynecologist who provided a statement. If the report is not provided within two days, the survivor intends to stage a strike outside the Commissioner’s office. The complaint alleges that Dr. Preeti omitted crucial information from her statement and colluded to protect the accused. Despite investigations, the Medical College ACP Sudarshan found no fault in the conclusions drawn by the gynecologist.

The incident, which occurred on March 18, 2023, involved the alleged sexual assault of the survivor while she was sedated in the hospital’s intensive care unit following thyroid surgery. Anitha, along with other nursing officers, provided testimony supporting the survivor, leading to their transfer to Idukki. Anitha pursued legal recourse after facing transfer orders, seeking relief from the High Court following an unsuccessful appeal to the administrative tribunal.