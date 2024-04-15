These lifestyle changes can improve men’s sex life

Several men experience a low libido or lack of sex drive. This can be a part of male sexual dysfunction, which includes issues such as erectile dysfunction, ejaculation disorders, and inhibited orgasm. A study published in the Sexual Medicine Journal identifies stress, exhaustion, and age as potential risk factors for decreased libido in middle-aged and elderly men.

As per experts, certain lifestyle changes can also help improve sexual function.

Eat aphrodisiacs and zinc-rich foods: Aphrodisiacs are often believed to enhance sexual desire. Some foods, such as figs, bananas, chocolates, and avocados, are considered as aphrodisiacs. Conversely, anaphrodisiacs are substances that can decrease libido. Foods that fall under this category include fried foods, high-sugar beverages or desserts, and high-sodium items. Consuming zinc-rich foods such as oysters, chicken, and pine nuts may aid in improving stamina and addressing hormonal imbalances.

Get adequate sleep: A study published in The World Journal of Men’s Health revealed that sleep difficulties are associated with low libido and sexual dysfunction. It is advisable to seek treatment if sleep difficulties persist. Treatment options may include sleep therapies or consulting a doctor for a proper diagnosis and prescription of medications.

Maintain physical health and positive self-perception: The Journal of Education and Health Promotion published a study exploring the connection between physical fitness, sexual functioning, and self-concept. The research indicates that obesity and inactivity can lead to sexual dysfunction in many individuals. Regular exercise has several benefits, including improved physical health and enhanced self-esteem.

Examine your relationship: Talk to your partner, take couple therapies if required, and try out new ways to reignite passion in your relationship.