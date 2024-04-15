TMC alleges Income Tax raid on Abhishek Banerjee’s Kolkata helicopter

The Trinamool Congress accused the Income Tax Department of conducting a raid on the helicopter of its general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, at Kolkata’s Behala Flying Club. The party claimed that this action was part of a deliberate strategy by the BJP to intimidate opposition figures whom they cannot challenge politically.

According to the TMC’s account, the helicopter was undergoing a trial run for Banerjee’s visit to Haldia when IT officials arrived and conducted an extensive search. Banerjee himself criticized the raid, alleging that it was a desperate attempt by the BJP to suppress opposition voices in Bengal.

The TMC further demanded action from the Election Commission, urging them to intervene and prevent the IT department from hindering the election process. They also called for the transfer of the two inspector-rank officers involved in the raid. Meanwhile, BJP leaders defended the raid as part of efforts to curb black money in election campaigns, sparking a political debate over the incident.