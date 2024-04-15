UAE authority announces closure of parks, beaches

Dubai: The Ras Al Khaimah Public Services has announced temporary closure of beaches and parks in the city in view of the fluctuating weather conditions. The reopening dates will be announced once the weather stabilises.

The local emergency, crisis and disaster team in Ras Al Khaimah has also decided to move classes to distance learning for government institutions in the emirate. The precautionary measures for Tuesday (April 16) and Wednesday (April 17) aim to prioritise the safety of students and administrative and teaching staff.

Also Read: UAE authority announces distance learning: Details

The UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has warned that the country will witness fluctuations in weather conditions across the country. Heavy rains, intensified by lightning and thunder, poses a risk of flooding in various regions. Additionally, strong winds are expected that are likely to reduce horizontal visibility.