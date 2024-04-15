UAE authority announces distance learning: Details

Dubai: All government schools in the UAE have been directed to adopt distance learning due to unstable weather conditions prevailing across the country. The Emirates School Education Foundation announced the decision that will be implemented on Tuesday, April 16 and Wednesday, April 17.

Also Read: 33 killed, 27 injured in flash floods

Earlier the local emergency, crisis and disaster team in Ras Al Khaimah has announced distance learning for government institutions in the emirate. This decision was taken due to unstable weather conditions in the UAE.

The precautionary measures for Tuesday (April 16) and Wednesday (April 17) aim to prioritise the safety of students and administrative and teaching staff.

The UAE is expecting for stormy weather conditions from Monday afternoon through Wednesday morning. Authorities are urging residents to exercise caution and stay vigilant as instability looms.

UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued an advisory highlighting significant fluctuations in weather conditions across the country. Heavy rains, intensified by lightning and thunder, poses a risk of flooding in various regions. Additionally, strong winds are forecasted, likely to reduce horizontal visibility.