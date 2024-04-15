VHP leader murdered ; BJP chief criticizes AAP govt

A Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader, Vikas Bagga, was fatally shot by two unidentified assailants on motorcycles at his shop in Nangal town, Punjab. Bagga, who served as the president of the local VHP unit, was attacked on Saturday evening while at his shop near the Rupnagar railway station. The gunmen fled the scene immediately after opening fire on him.

Authorities, including the Anandpur Sahib Deputy Superintendent of Police, are investigating the incident. They are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify and apprehend the attackers. Following Bagga’s murder, VHP supporters and BJP members staged a protest on the Una-Chandigarh highway, demanding swift justice and the arrest of the perpetrators.

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar criticized the AAP-led state government for the deteriorating law and order situation, branding Bagga’s murder as a “targeted killing.” Jakhar lamented the government’s alleged inaction and called for the swift arrest of the assailants and those behind the crime. Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, a local MLA, echoed similar sentiments, promising that those responsible for the heinous act would face consequences and stressing that peace in the region would not be disrupted.