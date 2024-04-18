AAP Leader Manish Sisodia’s Judicial Custody Extended to April 26

Manish Sisodia, an AAP leader, will remain in judicial custody until April 26 in connection with the alleged Delhi Liquor Scam. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has unveiled a list of 40 star campaigners for the upcoming Gujarat elections. Notably, the list includes incarcerated leaders such as Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and Sunita Kejriwal, as well as Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Raghav Chadha.

Running under the INDIA bloc banner, AAP is contesting for two seats—Bharuch and Bhavnagar—while its ally Congress is seeking the remaining twenty-four seats. Chaitar Vasava and Umesh Makwana have been nominated as AAP’s candidates for Bharuch and Bhavnagar, respectively. With elections slated for May 7 and the nomination deadline set for April 19, the political landscape is abuzz with anticipation.

The AAP’s strategic move to field prominent leaders as star campaigners underscores its commitment to make significant inroads in the Gujarat elections. Despite challenges such as Sisodia’s judicial custody and the tight timeline for nominations, the party remains focused on mobilizing support and positioning itself as a formidable contender in the upcoming polls.