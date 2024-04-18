Adani Boosts Investment in Ambuja Cements, raises Stake to 70.3%

The Adani family, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, has injected an additional Rs 8,339 crore into Ambuja Cements, boosting its stake in the company to 70.3 percent. This investment aims to support Ambuja’s manufacturing capacity expansion initiatives. The family had previously invested Rs 5,000 crore in October 2022 and Rs 6,661 crore in March 2024, completing a planned infusion of Rs 20,000 crore, as stated by the company.

This latest infusion raises the Adani family’s stake in Ambuja Cement by 3.6 percent, enhancing its holding from 63.2 percent to 70.3 percent. The funds injected will aid Ambuja in accelerating its growth ambitions, with plans to nearly double its existing capacity to 140 million tonnes per annum by 2028 from 76.1 million tonnes as of December 31.

According to Ambuja Cement, the additional investment strengthens the company’s financial position, providing it with enhanced capabilities to pursue growth plans, capitalize on market opportunities, and drive innovation. This infusion is part of the Adani group’s commitment to a robust capital management philosophy for its portfolio companies and underlines its dedication to boosting the future prospects and potential of the cement vertical.