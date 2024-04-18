Avian Influenza Strikes Alappuzha; Large-Scale Duck Culling Imminent

Following the confirmation of bird flu cases in Kuttanad, restrictions on the sale of ducks have been enforced in the Edathua, Cheruthana, and Champakulam panchayats. This decision came after a meeting chaired by the District Collector, involving departmental officials and representatives from the affected panchayats. The objective behind these measures is to contain the spread of the disease and protect public health.

To curb further transmission of the virus, an immediate culling of all ducks in the Edathua, Cheruthana, and Champakulam panchayats of Kuttanad has been ordered. The decision to initiate this culling process follows the recent outbreak of bird flu in the region. Over the past week, a significant number of ducks in these areas have succumbed to the disease, prompting authorities to take prompt action.

Samples from affected ducks were sent for testing to a laboratory in Bhopal, with all three samples returning positive for the disease. This confirmation has spurred authorities into swift action to prevent the spread of bird flu and mitigate its impact on both the poultry population and public health in the affected areas.