Commodity Market: Gold price declines marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold depreciated marginally in Kerala. On Monday, yellow metal touched an all-time high of Rs 54,640 per 8 gram. Today, gold is priced at Rs 54,120, down by Rs 240 per 8 gram. Yesterday, gold price remained unchanged at Rs 34,360 per 8 gram.

In other major markets in the country, price of 24-carat gold slipped Rs 10 to Rs 74,120 per 10 gram. The price of 22-carat gold also dipped Rs 10 to Rs 67,940 per 10 gram. The price of silver declined Rs 100 to Rs 86,400 per kg.

Also Read: Tecno launches Camon 30 Premier 5G: Details

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were priced at Rs 72,518 per 10 gram. Silver futures were trading at Rs 83,500 on the MCX.

In global markets price of spot gold was up 0.4% at $2,369.93 per ounce. U.S. gold futures dipped 0.1% to $2,385.10 per ounce. Price of spot silver rose 0.2% to $28.28 per ounce, platinum edged 0.3% higher to $940.55 and palladium was listless at $1,026.25.