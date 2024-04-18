Google to Lay Off More Employees as Roles Shift to Bengaluru and Other Hubs

Reports indicate that Google is set to increase layoffs across the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East regions as part of its cost-cutting restructuring plans. A Google spokesperson clarified that the layoffs are not comprehensive and affected employees will have the opportunity to apply for internal positions. Some roles will be relocated to Bengaluru and other cities such as Dublin, Atlanta, and Chicago.

The restructuring efforts, aimed at enhancing efficiency and aligning resources with key product priorities, have been ongoing since the latter half of 2023 and are expected to continue into 2024, according to statements from the spokesperson quoted by Reuters. Teams impacted by the restructuring reportedly include the real estate department, treasury, business services, and revenue cash operations.

CEO Sundar Pichai had previously informed Google employees of impending job cuts, with hundreds reportedly losing their jobs in engineering, hardware, and assistant teams back in January. The restructuring plan also involves expanding operations in Bengaluru, Mexico City, and Dublin as part of the company’s broader strategic adjustments.