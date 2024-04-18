Govt approves nano urea use for 3 Years amid efficiency debate

The Union government has officially approved the use of Nano Urea Plus for a duration of three years, despite ongoing debates regarding its efficacy. Nano Urea has faced criticism due to claims of efficiency and insufficient field trials, with reports suggesting farmer dissatisfaction due to reduced production. The liquid form of Nano Urea provides plants with vital nitrogen, essential for various biological processes including amino acid synthesis, pigment formation, enzyme activity, and genetic material production.

The notification outlines specifications for Nano Urea (liquid) 16, to be produced by M/s IFFCO in India over the specified period. IFFCO, a prominent cooperative society engaged in fertilizer manufacturing and distribution, expressed satisfaction with the government’s decision, believing that the adoption of Nano Urea Plus will enhance crop yields, promote sustainable agricultural practices, and result in significant savings on fertilizer subsidies. Dr. U S Awasthi, CEO of IFFCO, emphasized the advanced formulation’s benefits in promoting soil health, farmer profitability, environmental sustainability, and improving micronutrient availability and utilization.

While Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah previously encouraged the use of liquid Nano Urea and DAP over granular forms, some scientists remain cautious. Concerns have been raised about the lack of scientific evidence supporting the effectiveness of nano urea, with Dr. N.K. Tomar, a retired Professor of Soil Science, highlighting potential threats to India’s food security. Dr. Tomar emphasized the need for comprehensive scientific studies and field trials spanning at least three years to accurately assess the efficacy of Nano Urea compared to conventional urea.