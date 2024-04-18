Gulf country announces 2-day extension of online classes

Dubai: The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai has extended online classes for two more days. No on-site classes will be held in Dubai on Thursday and Friday. All private schools, nurseries, and universities will continue to offer distance learning on April 18 and 19.

Earlier the Emirates School Education Foundation issued the same decision for all government schools across the country. The decision was taken due to unstable weather conditions.

Sharjah has also extended distance learning for private schools until the end of its four-day week. After two days of online classes, students will continue to study remotely on Thursday, April 18. Abu Dhabi’s Department of Education and Knowledge announced that it is extending remote learning for all schools till April 18 and 19.

Authorities in other emirates have yet to decide on the extension of online classes.