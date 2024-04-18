Gulf country extends remote work for some employees

Dubai: The UAE has extended remote work for government employees across the country. Remote work has been extended until Friday, April 19, 2024. This is applicable to all employees except those who are required to be present at their workplace. The decision was taken due to unstable weather conditions.

Since Tuesday, government offices across the country have been operating remotely, except those in essential sectors.Private sector firms had also been urged to prioritise the safety of their employees.

Also Read: Gulf country announces 2-day extension of online classes

Earlier authorities in the country extended online classes for two more days. The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai has extended online classes for two more days. No on-site classes will be held in Dubai on Thursday and Friday. All private schools, nurseries, and universities will continue to offer distance learning on April 18 and 19.

Earlier the Emirates School Education Foundation issued the same decision for all government schools across the country. The decision was taken due to unstable weather conditions.