High tech Submersible Platform Unveiled at Kerala Navy Hub

Secretary of the Department of Defence (R&D) and DRDO Chairman, Samir V Kamat, inaugurated a cutting-edge Submersible Platform for Acoustic Characterisation and Evaluation (SPACE) at the Underwater Acoustic Research Facility in Kulamavu, Idukki district, Kerala. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) highlighted that SPACE will primarily facilitate the evaluation of complete sonar systems, enabling swift deployment and retrieval of scientific equipment like sensors and transducers.

This technological milestone represents a significant advancement in naval capabilities. Sonar devices play a crucial role in detecting underwater objects and determining their distance from warships, submarines, and helicopters, in addition to communication functions. The SPACE facility will support surveying, sampling, and data collection of air, surface, mid-water, and reservoir floor parameters through state-of-the-art scientific instrumentation.

Established by the Naval Physical & Oceanographic Laboratory of DRDO, SPACE is envisioned as a premier testing and evaluation center for sonar systems intended for various Indian Navy platforms, including ships, submarines, and helicopters. Comprising a floating platform and a submersible platform capable of descending up to 100 meters using winch systems, SPACE will facilitate comprehensive operations and analysis, ushering in a new era of anti-submarine warfare research capabilities.