India successfully flight-tests Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile: Video

New Delhi: India has successfully conducted a successful flight test of the Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile (ITCM). The test fire was conducted from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha, on Thursday.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) stated that during the test, all subsystems performed as per expectations. The missile performance was monitored by several Range Sensors like Radar, Electro-Optical Tracking System (EOTS) and Telemetry deployed by ITR at different locations. The flight of the missile was also monitored from the Su-30-Mk-I aircraft of the Indian Air Force.

The missile followed the desired path using waypoint navigation and demonstrated very low-altitude sea-skimming flight. This successful flight test has also established the reliable performance of the indigenous propulsion system developed by the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), Bengaluru.

The missile is developed by Bengaluru-based DRDO laboratory Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), along with contributions from other laboratories and Indian industries. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO for the successful flight test of the ITCM and stated that the successful development of indigenous long-range subsonic cruise missiles powered by indigenous propulsion is a major milestone for Indian defence R&D.

Earlier on April 14, the Indian Army successfully carried out field trials of indigenously-developed man-portable anti-tank guided missile (MPATGM) weapon system. The weapon system has been designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).