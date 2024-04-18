Know all about ‘honeymoon cystitis’

Honeymoon cystitis is a Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) that happens after having sex for the first time, having it multiple times or having it after a very long time. Basically, when vaginal intercourse leads to urinary tract infections, it is commonly referred to as honeymoon cystitis.

‘In a female body, the anal opening is very close to the vaginal opening, where you have penetrative sex from. Similarly, the latter is closer to the urethral opening. So the bacteria can travel from the anus to the vaginal opening, and then further up to urethral opening. It is more common in women because the urethral opening is much smaller than that in males, so the bacteria travels faster and the infection can occur sooner,’ says Dr Divya, an obstetrician and gynaecologist popular as The Girl Doc Next Door on Instagram.

As per experts, a man’s penile thrusting irritates the back wall of the urinary bladder and massages organisms into it. If a woman doesn’t pee after intercourse, those organisms or bacteria can multiply and cause infection, leading to honeymoon cystitis.

Symptoms of honeymoon cystitis:

1. Increased frequency and urgency to pee

2. Burning while peeing

3. Painful urination

4. High-grade fever

5. Lower abdominal pain

Follow these tips :

Also Read: Simple tips to follow for improving sexual health

Pass urine right after sex as you can then flush away any bacteria around the genital area or within the urethra.

Drink plenty of water to flush out any bacteria from your urinary tract.

Try alternative sex positions that do not cause too much friction over the urethra.

Always wipe front to back and not vice versa, after passing urine so that you prevent any bacteria from passing from the anus to the urethra and vagina.