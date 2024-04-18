Know how to book online train ticket on Indian Railways’ UTS mobile app

New Delhi: The Indian Railways had earlier launched the all-India Unreserved Mobile Ticketing facility (UTS) application. The UTS app allows users to book unreserved, platform, and season tickets for all trains online.

After downloading the app, the users can register their details. First, they need to log in to the app and recharge the R-wallet. And then they can book a ticket.

Here are the easy steps to use the UTS app to book train tickets:

1. Download the UTS application from the Google Play Store and create an account before logging in.

Note: One can register through its mobile phone application or website by providing his or her name, mobile number, password, gender, and date of birth. After successful registration, an SMS will be sent to the user with a login ID and password and a zero balance R-Wallet will be created.

2. On the home screen of the application, one may see several options like QR Booking, Quick Booking, Platform Ticket and Normal Booking.

3. Select the ‘Normal Booking’ tab and you will have two options including ‘Book & Travel’ (Paperless) and ‘Book & Print’ (Paper). While ‘Paper’ means one has to pay for the ticket online and get the actual ticket printed out of a dedicated UTS kiosk or a booking counter at railway stations, the paperless ticket means one can purchase a ticket completely online without having to carry a hardcopy of the same.

Also Read: Motorola launches Edge 50 Ultra, Edge 50 Fusion: Price, Specifications

4. To begin with, one can book a paperless ticket by initially switching to the mobile device’s GPS. However, GPS is not required for the paper ticket.

5. Select the ‘Departed From’ station name and the ‘Go To’ station name/

6. Click on ‘Get Fair’ to get redirected to the payment page.

7. After having selected the required route, one can make payment for the ticket which includes two primary options, R Wallet and online payment using debit card/UPI/internet banking/credit card.

8. Select the payment type and the class of ticket you wish to buy.

9. Click on book ticket.

10. After successful payment, the ticket will be booked.

Here’s How to Recharge R-wallet on UTS App:

Click on the R-wallet icon on the UTS app

Click on the recharge wallet

Enter the amount you want to recharge

Make payment using UPI, net banking, credit card, or debit card

Complete the process and money gets added to your R-wallet.

The users of the UTS app will get a 3% bonus on the R-wallet charge.