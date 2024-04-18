Motorola launches Edge 50 Ultra, Edge 50 Fusion: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Motorola Edge 50 Ultra and Edge 50 Fusion were launched globally. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra price starts at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 88,900), while the Edge 50 Fusion is priced at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 35,900). The handsets will go on sale in select markets in Asia, Europe, Latin America and Oceania region over the coming few weeks. Motorola is yet to announce plans to launch these two handsets in India.

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is offered in Forest Grey and Peach Fuzz shades with a vegan leather finish and a third Nordic Wood pattern. The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is available in Hot Pink and Marshmallow Blue colours which come with vegan leather backs and another Forest Blue option which has a Poly(methyl methacrylate) — or PMMA — finish.

Equipped with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,220 x 2,712 pixels) pOLED display, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra comes with a 144Hz refresh rate, 2,500 nits of peak brightness level and 93.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. The handset is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It also ships with Android 14-based Hello UI.

The Edge 50 Ultra includes a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, a 50-megapixel secondary sensor paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens and a 64-megapixel telephoto shooter with up to 3x optical zoom. The front camera is equipped with a 50-megapixel sensor.

Motorola packs a 4,500mAh battery in the Edge 50 Ultra model with support for 125W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. The phone also supports dual 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, NavIC, NFC, Bluetooth 5.4 and USB Type-C connectivity. For security, it is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor and it carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1,600 nits of peak brightness and 92 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage. This model also runs Motorola’s new Android 14-based Hello UI out-of-the-box.

The Edge 50 Fusion features a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor and a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The front camera houses a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

The Edge 50 Fusion is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 68W wired fast charging support. The handset also supports 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 and USB Type-C connectivity. It is equipped with a similar biometric sensor and IP rating as the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra.