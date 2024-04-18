Neithala Kavilamma Thekke Gopura Nada Opens, officially launches Thrissur Pooram

The official commencement of the grand Thrissur Pooram, known as Pooravilambaram, began with the opening of the Neithala Kavilamma Thekke Gopura Nada (south gate) at 12.10 pm on Thursday (April 18). Elephant Sivakumar from Ernakulam carried the idol of the deity Neithilakkavilamma as it ascended to Thekkinkadu via Paramekkav and reached Manikandanal. Accompanied by Pandi Melam, the deity proceeded to Sreemulasthanam.

Following the deity’s circumambulation of the Vadakkumnathan Temple, the Thekke Nada (South gate) was opened for its exit, signifying the commencement of Pooravilambaram with the blowing of the conch shell by Marar. This year, the Thrissur Pooram main event is scheduled for April 19 (Friday). Tomorrow, the fitness test of the 90 elephants participating in the Pooram will be conducted in the afternoon. By 2 pm, the Thekkinkad grounds and Paramekkavu in Thrissur city will be bustling with elephants, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Thrissur Pooram, renowned as one of the most spectacular festivals in Thrissur, Kerala, India, is an annual Hindu temple festival typically held in the Malayalam month of Medam (April-May) according to the lunar calendar. A major highlight of the Pooram is the magnificent procession of beautifully adorned elephants, accompanied by traditional musical ensembles and colorful parasols, from the Vadakkunnathan Temple to the Thekkinkadu Maidan, where it concludes with a spectacular fireworks display.