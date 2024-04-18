Nestle Adds Sugar to Cerelac in India, Not Europe: Study

A study revealed that Nestle includes sugar in infant milk and cereal products sold in India and various other countries across Asia, Africa, and Latin America, a departure from international norms. Public Eye, a Swiss investigative organization, and the International Baby Food Action Network (IBFAN) conducted the study by sending samples of Nestle baby food products from these regions to a Belgian laboratory for testing.

The investigation found that 15 Cerelac baby cereal products sold in India contained added sugar, amounting to nearly 3 grams per serving. In other countries like Brazil, Ethiopia, Thailand, and Nigeria, the sugar content in similar Cerelac products varied, with some containing up to 6.8 grams of added sugar per serving. Notably, the packaging of these products reportedly does not mention the amount of added sugar.

In contrast, Nestle’s cereals for children aged six months to two years in European countries such as the UK, France, and Germany do not contain added sugar. Laurent Gaberell, Public Eye’s agriculture and nutrition expert, emphasized the importance of Nestle ending these double standards and discontinuing the practice of adding sugar to products intended for children under three years old worldwide. Meanwhile, experts caution that the inclusion of sugar in baby products could contribute to obesity at a young age and lead to chronic diseases later in life. A spokesperson for Nestle India asserted that the company adheres to all local regulations and international standards.