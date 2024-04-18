Stock Market: Indian equity indices end lower for 4th day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices –BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty- erased intial gains and fell on April 18. This is for fourth day in a row that Indian equity markets are settling lower. As per market experts, the bearish bias will continue over the next few days as investors grapple with geopolitical uncertainity in the Middle-East, elevated bond yields, and corporate earnings season.

BSE Sensex ended at 72,488.99, down 454.69 points or 0.62 percent. NSE Nifty settled at 21,995.80, down 152.10 points or 0.69 percent. On the BSE, a total of 3,914 stocks were actively traded, 1,847 advanced, while 1,936 declined and 131 stocks remained unchanged. 206 stocks hit a 52 week high and 10 stocks hit a 52 week low on BSE.

Also Read: Samsung launches Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K and OLED TV models in India: Price, Specifications

In the broader markets, Nifty midcap ended 0.49 per cent lower at 38,995.70 while smallcap lost 0.28 per cent, to settle at 16,286.35. Sectorally, the Nifty Healthcare lost 1.75 per cent, followed by Nifty Oil and Gas (1.10 per cent) and Nifty FMCG (1.08 per cent).

Top gainers were Bharti Airtel, Power Grid Corp, M&M, BPCL, and Tata Steel. Top losers were Nestle, Apollo Hospitals, Axis Bank, HCL Technologies, and ONGC were the major laggards.