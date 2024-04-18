Suvendu Adhikari demands NIA probe into Murshidabad Ram Navami Clashes

West Bengal’s Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of responsibility for the clashes during Wednesday’s Ram Navami processions in Murshidabad. The confrontations resulted in injuries to four individuals, prompting Adhikari to demand a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the violence.

Adhikari voiced his concerns on the social media platform X, attributing the disruption of the Ram Navami processions to Banerjee’s provocative speech, which, he claimed, incited miscreants. He referenced Banerjee’s controversial statement at a rally, where she allegedly labeled April 17 as the BJP’s “day of riot.” Seeking immediate intervention, Adhikari wrote to the Hon’ble Governor, Dr. CV Ananda Bose, urging action to address the deteriorating law and order situation and requested an NIA investigation into the incidents. He also called upon the Election Commission of India to take action against the Chief Minister for her alleged role in provoking the clashes.

The incident took place during a Ram Navami procession organized by the Shaktipur Ram Navami Utsav Ujjapan Committee in Murshidabad district. Police sources reported that the procession was attacked near Shaktipur High School, with stones allegedly thrown from rooftops, causing injuries to several individuals. The BJP has squarely blamed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the clashes in Murshidabad, with Amit Malviya, the BJP’s IT cell chief, condemning Banerjee’s purported communal speeches and holding her accountable for the attacks on Ram devotees not only in Murshidabad but also in Egra, Medinipur.