Suzuki launches 25th Anniversary edition of Hayabusa in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Suzuki India has launched the 25th Anniversary Celebration edition of Hayabusa. The company has released the performance-oriented bike at Rs. 17.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

The bike has been offered in black and orange dual-tone shade. It comes with sharp LED headlight and sleek side indicators. The company has added 25th Anniversary Edition badging on the side muffler, and a 3D black finish Suzuki’s emblem on the tank.

The vehicle has been offered in single-seat cowling. It uses USD forks at the front. The rear is handled by an improved shock observer. The bike runs on alloy wheels, equipped with a powerful disc brakes at both ends.

The bike is powered by a 1340cc, liquid-cooled DOHC engine. The unit will generate a maximum power of 187 bhp and 150 Nm of torque. The unit is mated with a 6-speed gearbox and has a bi-directional quick-shifter on board.