Tecno launches Camon 30 Premier 5G: Details

Mumbai: Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G was launched globally. The handset was initially unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona in February this year. It comes with the company’s PolarAce Imaging System which includes an independent imaging chip and a triple rear camera unit.

Pricing for the Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G hasn’t been revealed yet. It is listed on the global site with 12GB of RAM, 512GB of onboard storage and two colours – Alps Snowy Silver and Hawaii Lava Black. The phone will reportedly go on sale starting May this year. Tecno has yet to confirm the India launch of this handset.

The Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G sports a 6.77-inch 1.5K+ (2,780 x 1,264 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage. The RAM can be virtually expanded up to an additional 12GB for a total of 24GB. The handset ships with Android 14-based HiOS 14.

The Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G includes a triple rear camera system with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), another 50-megapixel sensor with up to 3x optical zoom, and a third 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. These sensors are accompanied by a quad flash unit. The front camera of the phone also carries a 50-megapixel sensor with autofocus support.

Tecno has packed a 5,000mAh battery in the Camon 30 Premier 5G with support for 70W wired fast charging that is said to charge the phone from zero to 100 percent in about 45 minutes. It also supports 5G, 4G, GNSS, Wi-Fi, OTG and USB Type-C connectivity.