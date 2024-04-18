Vikram’s 62nd Film Named ‘Veera Dheera Sooran’

Superstar Vikram has revealed that his 62nd cinematic venture is titled “Veera Dheera Sooran.” Directed and written by SU Arun Kumar, known for his work in films like “Sethupathi” and “Sindhubaadh,” the project marks an exciting collaboration. To mark his 58th birthday, Vikram unveiled the official poster and teaser on his social media handles, showcasing the film’s gritty essence with the caption, “If you’re a Gangsta.. I’m a Monsta!! #Veeradheerasooran.”

The movie, produced by Riya Shibu’s HR Pictures, who previously worked on projects such as “Thugs” and “Mumbaikar,” promises to be a compelling addition to Vikram’s repertoire. Alongside Vikram, the cast includes SJ Suryah, Dushara Vijayan, and Suraj Venjaramo, while GV Prakash Kumar is set to compose the soundtrack. After his recent role in Mani Ratnam’s “Ponniyin Selvan,” Vikram is gearing up for action-packed projects like “Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One – Yuddha Kaandam” and “Thangalaan” directed by Pa Ranjith.